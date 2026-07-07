Northwestern Mutual Sells 281,999 SF Barranca Business Park in Irvine, California

IRVINE, CALIF. — Northwestern Mutual has sold Barranca Business Park, a 281,999-square-foot industrial property in Irvine. Borstein Enterprises acquired the asset for an undisclosed price.

Situated on 16.2 acres at 15281-15399 Barranca Parkway, mid-bay industrial park features 13 buildings with units ranging in size from 8,523 to 30,495 square feet. At the time of sale, the asset was 87 percent occupied.

Jeff Chiate, Rick Ellison, Matt Leupold and Aubrie Monahan of Cushman & Wakefield represented the seller and buyer in the transaction.