Northwestern Mutual signs 91,217 SF Office Lease in Manhattan

The company will occupy the 30th and 32nd floors of 200 Liberty Street.

NEW YORK CITY — Financial security company Northwestern Mutual has signed a 91,217-square-foot office lease at 200 Liberty Street, a 40-story, Class A office building in Manhattan. Northwestern will occupy the entire 30th and 32nd floors of the 1.74 million-square-foot building. Cesar Pelli & Associates Architects designed the building, which was completed in 1986. Scott Vinett of JLL represented Northwestern in the lease negotiations along with Chris Joyner and Andrew Hegmann of Fischer & Co. Mikael Nahmias represented the landlord, Brookfield Properties, on an internal basis along with Paul Glickman and John Wheeler of JLL.