Northwestern University Breaks Ground on New $800M Ryan Field

EVANSTON, ILL. — Northwestern University has broken ground on its new Ryan Field in Evanston. Total project costs of the new football stadium are estimated at $800 million, according to local media reports. The privately funded project is expected to create more than 2,900 jobs and nearly $660 million in economic impact to the city and surrounding areas. Most of the funding comes from Pat Ryan Sr., founder of Aon Corp.

The facility is slated to open in 2026 and will include a community park and public green spaces. Northwestern is targeting 35 percent of total subcontracted spending between local, minority-owned and women-owned businesses for the construction of the new stadium, totaling an estimated $208 million. Turner-Walsh is leading construction. Demolition of the former 98-year-old stadium wrapped up this month, according to the Chicago Tribune.