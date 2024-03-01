Friday, March 1, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
The-Hawthorne-Houston
The developers of The Hawthorne, a 17-story residential tower in Houston's Tanglewood area, will use the loan proceeds to complete construction and fund costs associated with marketing and selling the remaining condos.
LoansMultifamilyTexas

Northwind Group Provides $111M in Financing for Houston Multifamily Tower

by Taylor Williams

HOUSTON — Northwind Group, a Manhattan-based private equity firm and debt fund manager, has provided $111 million in financing for The Hawthorne, a 17-story multifamily building in Houston’s Tanglewood area. The borrower, a joint venture between Houston-based Pelican Builders and private developer Ember Group, will use the proceeds to complete construction and fund costs of selling the remaining units. The building, which will officially open in March, houses 67 residences and amenities such as a pool, fitness center, grilling stations, game room, catering kitchen, coffee bar and a dog run. Residents also have access to 24-hour concierge services, as well as dry cleaning, pet walking and floral care. John Fenoglio of CBRE arranged the loan. Construction began in September 2021, and more than half of the residences have already been sold.

You may also like

St. John Properties to Develop 270,000 SF Industrial...

O’Donnell Snider Completes $6M Renovation of Law Firm’s...

Lee & Associates Negotiates 8,710 SF Lease at...

Highland Homes Signs 8,500 SF Office Lease at...

Walker & Dunlop Arranges $103M CMBS Loan for...

Moinian Group, Bushburg Begin Leasing 320-Unit Multifamily Redevelopment...

National New Markets Fund Invests $17.5M for Bongard...

NAS Investment Solutions Purchases 120-Unit Multifamily Property in...

Tower 16 Capital Partners Purchases Deco at Victorian...