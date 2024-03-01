Northwind Group Provides $111M in Financing for Houston Multifamily Tower

HOUSTON — Northwind Group, a Manhattan-based private equity firm and debt fund manager, has provided $111 million in financing for The Hawthorne, a 17-story multifamily building in Houston’s Tanglewood area. The borrower, a joint venture between Houston-based Pelican Builders and private developer Ember Group, will use the proceeds to complete construction and fund costs of selling the remaining units. The building, which will officially open in March, houses 67 residences and amenities such as a pool, fitness center, grilling stations, game room, catering kitchen, coffee bar and a dog run. Residents also have access to 24-hour concierge services, as well as dry cleaning, pet walking and floral care. John Fenoglio of CBRE arranged the loan. Construction began in September 2021, and more than half of the residences have already been sold.