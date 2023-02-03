REBusinessOnline

Northwind Group Provides $313M in Financing for Completion of Manhattan Residential Tower

NEW YORK CITY — Northwind Group, a locally based private equity firm, has provided $313 million in financing for the completion of an 88-story residential tower located at 125 Greenwich St. in Manhattan. Vertical construction of the tower was completed in 2020, but progress has since stalled. Residences will come in studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans, and the 912-foot building will have multiple floors dedicated to lifestyle and wellness amenities. The borrower, a joint venture between Fortress Investment Group, Bizzi & Partners and the U.S. Immigration Fund, plans to rebrand the building and launch  condo sales this fall. Aaron Appel, Keith Kurland, Jonathan Schwartz, Adam Schwartz and Michael Diaz of Walker & Dunlop arranged the financing.





