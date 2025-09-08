Northwind Group Provides $98M for Acquisition, Redevelopment of 1250 West Avenue in Miami Beach

MIAMI — Northwind Group has provided a $98 million senior loan for the acquisition and redevelopment of 1250 West Ave., an existing 238-room condominium building located in Miami Beach. Terra is leading the project in partnership with JDS Development Group, Rafi Gibly and Gianluca Vacchi, which acquired more than 95 percent of the units at the property. The group plans to transform the property into a luxury condominium tower on Biscayne Bay, with new entitlements permitting development up to 330 feet in height, with an anticipated 100-unit residential program.

Northwind Group originated the loan through its Northwind debt investment fund III. Aaron Appel, Keith Kurland, Jonathan Schwartz, Adam Schwartz, Michael Diaz and Sean Bastian of Walker & Dunlop arranged the financing on behalf of the borrower.