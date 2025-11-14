Northwood Debuts 26-Story Oro Ballantyne Residential Tower in South Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Northwood has debuted Oro Ballantyne, a 316-unit luxury residential tower situated within The Bowl at Ballantyne mixed-use development in south Charlotte. Oro Ballantyne spans 26 floors with studio to three-bedroom apartment options, as well as townhome and penthouse layouts. Apartments range in size from 616 to 2,109 square feet. Monthly rental rates begin at $1,570.

Amenities include the top-floor sky lounge, a hidden speakeasy called The Rhapsody Room, a golf and gaming simulator, resort-style swimming pool with cabanas, outdoor entertainment areas and coworking spaces.

Northwood Office, in partnership with StreetLights Residential, developed the property. SK+I Architecture led the building’s design, while Samet Corp. served as the general contractor.