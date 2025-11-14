Friday, November 14, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Oro Ballantyne
Oro Ballantyne offers 316 apartments ranging in size from studio to three-bedroom floorplans, as well as townhome and penthouse layouts.
DevelopmentMultifamilyNorth CarolinaSoutheast

Northwood Debuts 26-Story Oro Ballantyne Residential Tower in South Charlotte

by Abby Cox

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Northwood has debuted Oro Ballantyne, a 316-unit luxury residential tower situated within The Bowl at Ballantyne mixed-use development in south Charlotte. Oro Ballantyne spans 26 floors with studio to three-bedroom apartment options, as well as townhome and penthouse layouts. Apartments range in size from 616 to 2,109 square feet. Monthly rental rates begin at $1,570.

Amenities include the top-floor sky lounge, a hidden speakeasy called The Rhapsody Room, a golf and gaming simulator, resort-style swimming pool with cabanas, outdoor entertainment areas and coworking spaces.

Northwood Office, in partnership with StreetLights Residential, developed the property. SK+I Architecture led the building’s design, while Samet Corp. served as the general contractor.

You may also like

JPI Breaks Ground on $103M Workforce Housing Community...

Thompson Thrift Opens 279-Unit Stadler Apartment Community in...

Brennan Investment Underway on 100,800 SF Build-to-Suit Industrial...

Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer Negotiates $13.5M Sale...

HWE Arranges Sale of 131-Room Residence Inn Hotel...

Global Holdings Receives $190M Loan for Refinancing of...

JLL Brokers $63M Sale of Apartment Complex in...

TFE Properties to Develop 141-Unit Apartment Complex in...

CEDARst Cos. Breaks Ground on $106M Bancroft Lofts...