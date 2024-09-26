Northwood Investors Acquires $160M Industrial Portfolio in Sun Belt

BAYTOWN, TEXAS, BRASELTON, GA., AND MIAMI — Northwood Investors has acquired a $160 million industrial portfolio located in Georgia, Florida and Texas. Totaling 1.8 million square feet, the “Sunbelt Logistics Distribution Portfolio” was fully leased at the time of sale.

The portfolio comprises three industrial buildings: Home Depot Cedar Port Distribution Center in Baytown, Texas; Havertys Distribution Center in Braselton, Ga.; and 10000 N.W. 15th Terrace in Miami.

Britton Burdette, Trent Agnew and Luis Castillo of JLL represented the undisclosed seller in the sale. Bobby Norwood of JLL secured acquisition financing through affiliates of Apollo on behalf of Northwood Investors.