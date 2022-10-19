REBusinessOnline

Northwood Investors Adds Two New Concepts to Metropolitan Shopping Center in Midtown Charlotte

Posted on by in Development, Healthcare, Leasing Activity, Mixed-Use, North Carolina, Restaurant, Retail, Southeast

Yuliya’s Ice Cream and Removery are the new tenants joining Metropolitan, a mixed-use development and lifestyle shopping center in Midtown Charlotte.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Northwood Investors LLC has added two new tenants to Metropolitan, a mixed-use development and lifestyle shopping center located in Midtown Charlotte. The new concepts include Yuliya’s Ice Cream, a locally based, woman-owned ice cream company founded by Belarusian immigrant Yuliya Shvinhelskaya. The eatery will open at Metropolitan, its first brick-and-mortar shop, in early 2023. The other concept is Removery, the largest specialized provider of tattoo removal services. The company operates nearly 100 locations. Other newcomers to Metropolitan include European Wax Center, Open Rice and Clean Your Dirty Face.

In addition to new tenants, Northwood Investors is unveiling the refresh of Metropolitan’s exterior that includes new signage, enhanced lighting along the bike path, colorful banners along Charlottetowne Avenue and South Kings Drive, metal and fabric garage screens and vertical wood and warmer colors throughout. Other upcoming renovations include updated landscaping and interior furnishings.

