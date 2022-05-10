Northwood Investors Completes Renovation of 398,937 SF Office Building in Manhattan
NEW YORK CITY — Northwood Investors has completed the renovation of 1180 Avenue of the Americas, a 398,937-square-foot office building in Midtown Manhattan. The project involved renovating the building’s main entrance, lobby and façade and revamping the amenity center, which now houses a 3,500-square-foot terrace and two conference rooms and lounges. Northwood also upgraded the elevator and mechanical systems and added speculative office suites. Gensler designed the capital improvement program. Cushman & Wakefield leases the building.
