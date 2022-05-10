Northwood Investors Completes Renovation of 398,937 SF Office Building in Manhattan

Pictured is the terrace that is part of the amenity center at 1180 Avenue of the Americas in Manhattan. The building recently underwent a capital improvement program.

NEW YORK CITY — Northwood Investors has completed the renovation of 1180 Avenue of the Americas, a 398,937-square-foot office building in Midtown Manhattan. The project involved renovating the building’s main entrance, lobby and façade and revamping the amenity center, which now houses a 3,500-square-foot terrace and two conference rooms and lounges. Northwood also upgraded the elevator and mechanical systems and added speculative office suites. Gensler designed the capital improvement program. Cushman & Wakefield leases the building.