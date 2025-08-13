Northwood Ravin to Develop 370-Unit Halo Apartments in Decatur, Georgia

DECATUR, GA. — Northwood Ravin plans to develop Halo, a 370-unit luxury apartment community in Decatur. The Charlotte-based developer plans to deliver first units next April and fully finish the five-story development by January 2027. Situated in the city’s East Decatur neighborhood, Halo will offer a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments, as well as retail and plaza space and live-work units with street-level entrances.

Northwood Ravin is partnering with Eric Carlton of Oakhurst Realty Partners on the retail tenant mix. The first confirmed retail tenant is Galore Market, a neighborhood market concept from the creators of O4W Market near Krog Street Market.

Planned amenities at Halo include a rooftop pool, more than 3,000 square feet of fitness space, including a private yoga studio and exercise room, gaming lawn, pergola with covered seating, outdoor movie projector, fire pit, a hidden bar with full service and surprise cocktail events, sports bar, golf simulator, pet spa and a community coworking club with an embedded coffee shop.