Northwood Retail Adds Five New Tenants to Prestonwood Place in Metro Dallas
ADDISON, TEXAS — Locally based shopping center owner Northwood Retail has added five new tenants to Prestonwood Place, a 107,000-square-foot center located in the northern Dallas suburb of Addison. One Medical, a membership-based primary care practice, is now open, and Loro Asian Smokehouse & Bar will open later this year. Two other food-and-beverage concepts, Thai restaurant Asian Mint and fast-casual eatery Sweetgreen, are also slated to launch before year’s end. Buff City Soap will open its store in 2023.
