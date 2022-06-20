Northwood Retail Sells Whole Foods-Anchored Shopping Center in Metro Raleigh for $88M

Whole Foods Market anchors Waverly Place, a 190,000-square-foot shopping center in Cary, N.C., that also houses a Cinebistro and 16,000 square feet of office space. (Photo courtesy of Ellis Creek Photography)

CARY, N.C. — Northwood Retail, a shopping center owner and management firm based in Dallas, has sold Waverly Place, a 190,000-square-foot shopping center in the Raleigh suburb of Cary. The sales price was not disclosed, but Triangle Business Journal reported that the property traded for $88 million. Hines Global Income Trust, a non-listed REIT sponsored by Houston-based Hines, purchased the property. Whole Foods Market anchors Waverly Place, which houses a Cinebistro and 16,000 square feet of office space. Other notable retail tenants include Shake Shack, Drybar and CorePower Yoga. Waverly Place is the first acquisition in Raleigh-Durham for Hines Global Income Trust.