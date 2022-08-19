REBusinessOnline

Northwood Retail Signs Four New Tenants to Leases at Hillside Village in Dallas

Other tenants that recently opened stores at Hillside Village in Dallas include Susie Cakes, Parlor's Handcrafted Ice Creams and Boardroom Salon.

DALLAS — Northwood Retail has signed leases with four new tenants at Hillside Village, the Dallas-based owner’s outdoor shopping and dining plaza in the city’s Lakewood neighborhood. Phoenix-based grocer Sprouts Farmers Market and spa and salon concept Alchemy 43 will open this fall. Sugared + Bronze, which offers hair removal and tanning services, will open this winter, and California-based veterinary clinic Modern Animal will follow in 2023.

