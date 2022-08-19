Northwood Retail Signs Four New Tenants to Leases at Hillside Village in Dallas
DALLAS — Northwood Retail has signed leases with four new tenants at Hillside Village, the Dallas-based owner’s outdoor shopping and dining plaza in the city’s Lakewood neighborhood. Phoenix-based grocer Sprouts Farmers Market and spa and salon concept Alchemy 43 will open this fall. Sugared + Bronze, which offers hair removal and tanning services, will open this winter, and California-based veterinary clinic Modern Animal will follow in 2023.
