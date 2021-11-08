REBusinessOnline

Northwoods Management Acquires 205,009 SF Grocery-Anchored Shopping Center in Minnesota

Cub Foods is the anchor tenant at Elk Park.

ELK RIVER, MINN. — Northwoods Management has acquired Elk Park, a 205,009-square-foot shopping center in Elk River, about 34 miles northwest of Minneapolis. The purchase price was undisclosed. Grocer Cub Foods is the anchor tenant. The property, which is located at 19216 Freeport Ave., is also home to Planet Fitness, Famous Footwear and Maurice’s. CBRE represented the seller, Brixmor Property Group.

