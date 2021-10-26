REBusinessOnline

Norvin Healthcare Properties Purchases 60,000 SF Post-Acute Facility in Golden, Colorado

600-Golden-Ridge-Rd-Golden-CO

Post Acute Medical occupies the 60,000-square-foot in-patient rehabilitation facility at 600 Golden Ridge Road in Golden, Colo.

GOLDEN, COLO. — Norvin Healthcare Properties has acquired Post Acute Medical Rehabilitation Hospital of Golden from Golden Senior Housing I Propco LLC for an undisclosed price.

Post Acute Medical (PAM) occupies the 60,000-square-foot in-patient rehabilitation facility, located at 600 Golden Ridge Road. PAM is currently completing a $4.2 million renovation of the building, which will expand the capacity of the facility to 60 rehabilitation beds.

Chris Bodnar, Lee Asher, Ryan Lindsley and Jordan Selbiger of CBRE U.S. Healthcare and Life Sciences Capital Markets represented the seller in the deal. Sabrina Solomiany, Zack Holderman and Cole Reethof of CBRE’s U.S. Healthcare and Life Sciences Debt & Structured Finance worked on behalf of the buyer to secure acquisition financing.

