Norwich Partners Opens 174-Room AC Hotel at Sawgrass Mills in Sunrise, Florida

SUNRISE, FLA. — Norwich Partners has opened the eight-story, 174-room AC Hotel Fort Lauderdale Sawgrass Mills/Sunrise in Sunrise. The hotel is located on the grounds of Sawgrass Mills, an outlet and value-oriented shopping mall. Global design firm Stantec served as the project’s architect and structural mechanical, electrical and plumbing engineer of record, working alongside interior design firm Group One Partners.

The AC Hotel Fort Lauderdale Sawgrass Mills/Sunrise is located at 1870 Sawgrass Mills Circle. The hotel property is 36 miles from Miami Beach and 17 miles from Fort Lauderdale.

The hotel lobby includes an AC Lounge featuring a communal space with a bar serving local beers and cocktails, as well as an outside terrace. The hotel’s amenities also include a rooftop deck with bar, lounge, cascading water fountain and 24-hour fitness center. Other hotel amenities include an art gallery featuring the works of local artists, a digital library, the AC Kitchen restaurant and 1,675 square feet of indoor and outdoor meeting space.