Notch Mountain Properties Sells Lime Apartments in Lakewood, Colorado for $15.1M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Colorado, Multifamily, Western

Located in Lakewood, Colo., Lime Apartment Homes features 50 two- and three-bedroom apartments.

LAKEWOOD, COLO. — Notch Mountain Properties has completed the disposition of Lime Apartment Homes in Lakewood. Turnstone Capital acquired the asset for $15.1 million.

Located at 1220 Wadsworth Blvd., the 1962-vintage property feature 50 apartments in a mix of two- and three-bedroom layouts, ranging from 927 square feet to 1,187 square feet.

Alex Possick and Seth Gallman of Northmarq’s Colorado Multifamily Investment Sales team represented the seller in the transaction.