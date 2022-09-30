Notch Mountain Properties Sells Lime Apartments in Lakewood, Colorado for $15.1M
LAKEWOOD, COLO. — Notch Mountain Properties has completed the disposition of Lime Apartment Homes in Lakewood. Turnstone Capital acquired the asset for $15.1 million.
Located at 1220 Wadsworth Blvd., the 1962-vintage property feature 50 apartments in a mix of two- and three-bedroom layouts, ranging from 927 square feet to 1,187 square feet.
Alex Possick and Seth Gallman of Northmarq’s Colorado Multifamily Investment Sales team represented the seller in the transaction.
