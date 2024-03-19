Notes Live to Open $220M Music, Entertainment Venue in McKinney, Texas

MCKINNEY, TEXAS — Notes Live, a Colorado-based hospitality and entertainment operator, will open Sunset Amphitheater, a $220 million live music and entertainment venue that will be located in the northern Dallas suburb of McKinney. The 46-acre site is located just northeast of U.S. Highway 75 and State Highway 121. The venue will have the capacity to house about 20,000 people and will feature more than 250 luxury firepit suites, owners club seats and traditional reserved seats in the middle and lower levels of the bowl. Construction is set to begin before the end of the year and to be complete in 2026.