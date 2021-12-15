REBusinessOnline

Noteworthy Purchase: Schmitt Music Acquires 92,000 SF Office Building in Bloomington, Minnesota

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Midwest, Minnesota, Office

BLOOMINGTON, MINN. — Schmitt Music has acquired a 92,000-square-foot office building in Bloomington for its new headquarters. The purchase price was undisclosed. Located at 7800 Picture Drive, about 12 miles south of Minneapolis, the property offers office, showroom and training space as well as an area for a repair center. Schmitt Music was formerly headquartered in Brooklyn Center. Dan Larew and Chris Hickok of JLL represented the seller, Shutterfly/Lifetouch.

