GREENLAWN, N.Y. — New York-based Nouvini Property Investments has purchased a retail property in the Long Island community of Greenlawn for $3 million. According to LoopNet Inc., the property at 233-243 Broadway was built in 2012, totals 20,000 square feet and is home to multiple restaurants. Triple Net Brokers represented both Nouvini and the undisclosed seller in this transaction.