The-Mark-at-Weatherford
The Mark at Weatherford totals 355 units. The property was built in 2021.
Nova Capital Arranges $55.8M in Acquisition Financing for Multifamily Property in Weatherford, Texas

by Taylor Williams

WEATHERFORD, TEXAS — Los Angeles-based Nova Capital has arranged $55.8 million in acquisition financing for The Mark at Weatherford, a 355-unit multifamily property located on the western outskirts of Fort Worth. The financing consists of a $37.8 million Fannie Mae senior loan provided by Walker & Dunlop and $18 million in preferred equity from Los Angeles-based Tryperion Holdings. The complex was constructed on an 11.5-acre site in 2021 and was 94 percent occupied at the time of sale. The Mark at Weatherford offers a mix of one-, two-and three-bedroom floor plans and amenities including a pool, outdoor grilling and dining stations, business center, dog park and a fitness center. Steven Yazdani of Nova Capital arranged the debt on behalf of the borrower, Darwin German Real Estate.

