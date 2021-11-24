Nova Capital Arranges Construction Debt and Equity for 389-Unit Multifamily Project in Sachse, Texas

Posted on by in Development, Loans, Multifamily, Texas

Miles One 90 in Sachse will total 389 units. Construction is scheduled for a 2023 completion.

SACHSE, TEXAS — Los Angeles-based advisory firm Nova Capital has arranged construction debt and equity for the development of Miles One 90, a 389-unit multifamily project in Sachse, a northeastern suburb of Dallas. Nova Capital placed a $42 million loan with Bank OZK and an undisclosed amount of joint venture equity with an institutional investor. Miles One 90 will comprise four four-story residential buildings and amenities such as multiple pools and fitness centers, a game room, coffee bar, remote work lounge and an outdoor kitchen. Construction is scheduled to begin in January and to be complete in 2023. The borrower was Anthem Development, a division of Beck Ventures Co.