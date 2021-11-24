REBusinessOnline

Nova Capital Arranges Construction Debt and Equity for 389-Unit Multifamily Project in Sachse, Texas

Posted on by in Development, Loans, Multifamily, Texas

Miles-One-90-Sachse-Texas

Miles One 90 in Sachse will total 389 units. Construction is scheduled for a 2023 completion.

SACHSE, TEXAS — Los Angeles-based advisory firm Nova Capital has arranged construction debt and equity for the development of Miles One 90, a 389-unit multifamily project in Sachse, a northeastern suburb of Dallas. Nova Capital placed a $42 million loan with Bank OZK and an undisclosed amount of joint venture equity with an institutional investor. Miles One 90 will comprise four four-story residential buildings and amenities such as multiple pools and fitness centers, a game room, coffee bar, remote work lounge and an outdoor kitchen. Construction is scheduled to begin in January and to be complete in 2023. The borrower was Anthem Development, a division of Beck Ventures Co.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Dec
1
Webinar: Smarter Cleaning for Retail, Grocery & Restaurant Facilities
Dec
2
InterFace Seniors Housing Northeast 2021
Dec
2
InterFace Multifamily Southeast 2021
Dec
15
LeaseCon/TurnCon 2021: Helping Student Housing Operators Navigate the Challenges of Leasing and Turn
Jan
20
THE Inland Empire Commercial Real Estate Conference 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  