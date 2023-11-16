Thursday, November 16, 2023
The tenant will occupy space within a 165,928-square-foot building that is slated for completion in the second quarter of 2024.
Nova Medical Products Signs 91,956 SF Industrial Lease in North Aurora, Illinois

by Kristin Harlow

NORTH AURORA, ILL. — Nova Medical Products has signed a 91,956-square-foot industrial lease at 410 Smoke Tree Plaza in North Aurora, about 40 miles west of Chicago. The facility is located within the Park 88 Logistics Center and is slated for completion in the second quarter of 2024. Relocating from McCook, Nova will occupy 55 percent of the 165,928-square-foot building. Kenneth Franzese and John Cassidy of Lee & Associates represented the tenant, which is a manufacturer and distributor of medical equipment products such as cranes, crutches, transport chairs and knee scooters. John Whitehead and Jack Brennan of NAI Hiffman represented the landlord, TradeLane Properties.

