Novak Brothers Breaks Ground on 301-Unit Multifamily Project in Metro Austin

GEORGETOWN, TEXAS — Locally based firm Novak Brothers Development Group has broken ground on Rise510, a 301-unit multifamily project located in the northern Austin suburb of Georgetown. The community will be situated on a 12-acre parcel within the 164-acre Wolf Lakes Village master-planned development. Amenities will include a pool, fitness center, hiking trails and a one-acre community park. Completion is slated for summer 2024.