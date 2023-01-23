Novak Commercial to Develop 300-Unit Multifamily Project in Metro Austin

The first phase of retail construction a The Commons at Rivery in Georgetown is scheduled to begin in the second quarter.

GEORGETOWN, TEXAS — Locally based firm Novak Commercial Development has acquired a six-acre tract in the northern Austin suburb of Georgetown for the development of a 300-unit multifamily project. The site is located within The Commons at Rivery mixed-use development, which will include 45,000 square feet of retail space, as well as open green space. Alex Makris of Partners, the Houston-based investment and brokerage firm formerly known as NAI Partners, internally represented the seller in the land deal. Kevin Murphy of Partners represented Novak Commercial. Completion is slated for 2025.