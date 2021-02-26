Novant Health Plans $222M Hospital Expansion in Winston-Salem, North Carolina

The new critical care building at Forsyth Medical Center will be constructed on the current site of the rehabilitation center, which is being demolished.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Novant Health, an integrated network of physician clinics, outpatient centers and hospitals, has invested $222 million for a new critical care building in Winston-Salem. The development is a part of expansions and renovations at Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center campus, located at 3333 Silas Creek Parkway.

The new building will be constructed on the current site of the rehabilitation center, which is being demolished. The expansion will feature 60 critical care beds and 36 intermediate beds in the surgical suite. The patient rooms will be bigger than previously, providing more privacy and flexible space.

In 2019, Novant Health invested over $180 million in the medical facility for development of Phase I, which is currently under construction and includes renovation of patient rooms and improvements on the women’s and children’s center.

The critical care building is part of Phase II, which will raise the amount of pre- and post-operation space, as well as reduce travel time within the hospital.

“Once complete, the critical care building will combine medical expertise and an optimally designed space that prioritizes patient experience and healing,” says Lari Harding, chair of the Novant Health Triad Region Board of Trustees.

— Julia Sanders