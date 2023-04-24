Novare, BCDC Begin Construction on 302-Unit Apartment Community in Metro Savannah

RICHMOND HILL, GA. — Novare Group and Batson-Cook Development Co. (BCDC) have broken ground on a 302-unit apartment community in Richmond Hill, roughly 20 miles outside of Savannah. Upon completion, the property will form the multifamily component of the 7,000-acre master-planned, mixed-use development Heartwood at Richmond Hill.

Designed by Humphreys & Partners Architects, the community will feature amenities including a swimming pool with cabanas, an outdoor deck with kitchen space, a fire pit, fitness center, flexible workspace, dog park, detached parking garages and carports. Classic Plains is the general contractor, and Trustmark National Bank and Atlantic Union Bank are providing financing for the project. Delivery of the first units is scheduled for the third quarter of 2024.