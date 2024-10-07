Novare, BCDC Deliver 306-Unit Conclave Sugar Hill Apartments in Metro Atlanta

SUGAR HILL, GA. — Novare Group and BCDC have delivered Conclave Sugar Hill, a 306-unit apartment community in metro Atlanta. The property is located off Ga. Highway 20 at 1375 Hillcrest Drive, directly across from Sugar Hill’s town center.

The property includes studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments, as well as townhomes with private garages and patios. Monthly rental rates range from $1,455 to $2,915, according to Apartments.com.

The gated community interfaces with the 11.5-mile Sugar Hill Greenway and also features a two-story club room with a library and lounge and a two-story fitness center. Other amenities include a resort-style pool with a sun shelf and tanning ledge, fire pits, lounge spaces, greenspaces, coworking spaces and a dog park.