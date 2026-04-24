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Elmstead West Knoxville features a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom residences, as well as a resort-style pool, private garages and a coworking lounge.
DevelopmentMultifamilySoutheastTennessee

Novare, BCDC Welcome Residents to 271-Unit Apartment Community in Knoxville

by John Nelson

KNOXVILLE, TENN. — A joint venture between Novare Group and Batson-Cook Development Co. (BCDC) has begun tenant move-ins at Elmstead West Knoxville, a 271-unit apartment community located at 962 Mabry Hood Road in Knoxville.

The property features a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom residences, as well as a resort-style pool, private garages, coworking lounge, fitness center, clubroom, grilling stations, fire pits, a dog park and pet spa. Monthly rental rates at Elmstead West Knoxville start at $1,557, according to the property website.

The design-build team includes architect Dynamik Design and general contractor Summit Contracting Group. SouthState Bank provided construction financing to Novare and BCDC.

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