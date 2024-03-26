Tuesday, March 26, 2024
First residents have begun moving into Populus Waterside in Chattanooga, Tenn.
Novare Group, BCDC Begin Leasing 344-Unit Apartment Community in Chattanooga

by John Nelson

CHATTANOOGA, TENN. — A partnership between Novare Group and Batson-Cook Development Co. (BCDC) has begun leasing Populus Waterside, a 344-unit apartment community located along Gunbarrel Road in Chattanooga. First residents are beginning to move into the property, which offers studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans. Monthly rental rates range from $1,400 to nearly $2,500, according to the property website.

Amenities include a game room, coworking micro-offices, fitness center with a yoga room, resort-style pool, sun deck, tanning ledge, a dog park, pet spa and an outdoor fire pit.

The design-build team includes architect Dynamik Design, civil engineer MAP Engineers and general contractor Construction Enterprises Inc.

