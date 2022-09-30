Novare Group, BCDC Break Ground on 306-Unit Apartment Community in Metro Atlanta

Posted on by in Development, Georgia, Multifamily, Southeast

The new 306-unit apartment community will be situated near the recently built downtown Sugar Hill district, which houses The Bowl, The Eagle Theater, shops and restaurants.

SUGAR HILL, GA. — Novare Group and BCDC have broken ground on a 306-unit apartment community located in Sugar Hill, a suburb of Atlanta in Gwinnett County. The development is situated on more than 23 acres off Highway 20 near the recently built downtown Sugar Hill district, which houses The Bowl, The Eagle Theater, shops and restaurants. The property will also be integrated into the Sugar Hill Greenway, a 11.5-mile greenway and trail system that traverses the city. Upon completion, the gated property will feature a mix of two-story townhouses and traditional apartment units. Planned amenities include a fitness center with a yoga studio, game room, library, outdoor green space, coworking lounge, private garages and a resort-style pool with a sun shelf and tanning ledge. The project team includes construction lenders Cadence Bank and South State Bank, architect Dynamik Design, civil engineer Kimley-Horn and general contractor Doster Construction. Novare and BCDC expect to deliver first units in the fourth quarter of 2023.