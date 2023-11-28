Tuesday, November 28, 2023
Novare Group, BCDC Open 316-Unit Apartment Community in Pooler, Georgia

by John Nelson

POOLER, GA. — Novare Group and Batson-Cook Development Co. (BCDC) have opened Populus Pooler, a 316-unit apartment community located at 5000 Populus Drive in Pooler. The 30-acre project is situated near Hyundai’s $5.5 billion manufacturing plant that is set to open in 2025, as well as the Port of Savannah.

Populus Pooler features one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with monthly rental rates ranging from $1,585 to $2,491, according to the property website. Amenities include an onsite car care center, game room, library nook, coworking micro-offices, fitness center with a yoga and spin room, resort-style pool with a sun deck and tanning ledge, a dog park and pet spa and an outdoor fire pit. 

The project team includes architect Dynamik Design, general contractor Classic Plains Construction, lender Citizens Bank and property manager Livcor, which also provided mezzanine financing.

