Novare Group, BCDC to Develop 286-Unit Multifamily Community in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, ALA. — Novare Group and Batson-Cook Development Co. (BCDC) will develop a 286-unit multifamily community in Birmingham. The joint venture acquired the 48-acre plot. The existing AT&T operations center is located on the land and will remain there for the immediate future. Phase I will include studio to three-bedroom floor plans. Communal amenities will include a clubroom, coworking space, fitness center, yoga room, pool, grilling area, fire pit, bocce ball court, dog wash area and a dog park. Additionally, residents will have access to covered parking from AT&T’s current seven-story parking garage. Construction is expected to begin in June with completion of Phase I slated for 2022. Flournoy Construction, a subsidiary of Kajima USA and a sister company to BCDC, is the general contractor. Nelson is the architect, Schoel Engineering is the civil engineer and Compass Bank and Cadence Bank provided debt financing for the multifamily community. The new plot is adjacent to 63 acres that Novare acquired last summer. Novare Group will develop a trail system throughout the entire 111-acre site as a recreational amenity and develop single-family homes as well as additional rental residences in the future.