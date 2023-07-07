Novare Group Opens 286-Unit Multifamily Community in Atlanta

ATLANTA — Novare Group, in collaboration with BCDC and ELV Associates, has opened Populus Westside, a multifamily community located in the Upper Westside neighborhood of Atlanta. Situated at 1315 Northwest Drive, the property features 286 units and amenities including outdoor grills, a pet park, clubhouse, fitness center and a swimming pool.

An initiative by Invest Atlanta, the City of Atlanta’s economic development arm, as part of a property tax incentive program will make 15 percent of the residences available at reduced rents to individuals and families earning between 60 and 80 percent of the area median income (AMI). The community is located along the proposed extension of the Proctor Creek Greenway, which will offer access to Westside Park and the Atlanta BeltLine. RAM Partners will manage the property, which was designed by Dynamik Design.