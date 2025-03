NEW YORK CITY — Novartis has renewed and extended its 15,865-square-foot office lease at 10 Bryant Park in Midtown Manhattan. The deal keeps the Swiss pharmaceutical giant on the entire 12th floor of the building, which was originally constructed in 1902, via a five-year extension. David Stockel of CBRE represented Novartis in the lease negotiations. JLL represented the landlord, Property & Building Corp.