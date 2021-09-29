Novaya Foxfield Industrial Buys Philadelphia Facility for $8.5M

PHILADELPHIA — Novaya Foxfield Industrial, the Mid-Atlantic investment arm of Novaya Real Estate Ventures and Foxfield Ventures, has purchased a 360,800-square-foot industrial facility in Philadelphia for $8.5 million. Novaya Foxfield purchased the nine-building complex from metals processor and recycler Thalheimer Brothers LLC, which will retain occupancy of the space via a 20-year sale-leaseback agreement. Steve Marzullo, Adam Silverman, Bruce Westwood-Booth and Kyle Sals of CBRE brokered the deal.