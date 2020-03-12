REBusinessOnline

Novel Coworking Opens 190,385 SF Office Space in D.C.’s Dupont Circle District

Posted on by in Development, District of Columbia, Office, Southeast

Situated two blocks from Dupont Circle, the building was originally developed in 1940.

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Novel Coworking has opened Novel Coworking Dupont Circle, a 12-story, 190,385-square-foot office building in northwest Washington, D.C. The company acquired the building, situated at 1201 Connecticut Ave. NW, in July 2019. The space can accommodate one- to 200-person teams. Situated two blocks from Dupont Circle, the building was originally developed in 1940. Memberships start at $199 per month, private offices start at $575 per month and office suites start at $399 per employee a month. Chicago-based Novel Coworking operates 37 locations nationwide.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Conferences
Mar
19
InterFace San Diego Mixed-Use 2020
Mar
19
InterFace San Diego Retail Real Estate 2020
Apr
7
InterFace Student Housing 2020
Apr
22
InterFace Las Vegas Industrial 2020
Apr
22
InterFace Las Vegas Multifamily 2020
May
12
InterFace Active Adult 2020
May
27
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate Carolinas 2020
May
27
InterFace Carolinas 2020
Jun
16
InterFace Seattle Multifamily 2020
Jun
16
InterFace Seattle Retail 2020


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business