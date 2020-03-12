Novel Coworking Opens 190,385 SF Office Space in D.C.’s Dupont Circle District

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Novel Coworking has opened Novel Coworking Dupont Circle, a 12-story, 190,385-square-foot office building in northwest Washington, D.C. The company acquired the building, situated at 1201 Connecticut Ave. NW, in July 2019. The space can accommodate one- to 200-person teams. Situated two blocks from Dupont Circle, the building was originally developed in 1940. Memberships start at $199 per month, private offices start at $575 per month and office suites start at $399 per employee a month. Chicago-based Novel Coworking operates 37 locations nationwide.