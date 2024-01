HOUSTON — Dallas-based investment firm Novel Office has acquired 3555 Timmons, a 225,895-square-foot office building in Houston’s Greenway Plaza district. The 15-story building, which according to LoopNet Inc. was originally constructed in 1982, offers amenities such as a conference center, tenant lounge, training room and onsite food-and-beverage options. The seller and sales price were not disclosed. The new ownership has hired Transwestern to lease the building.