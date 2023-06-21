Wednesday, June 21, 2023
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
Located in downtown San Diego, GENESIS-San Diego is an eight-story, 200,000-square-foot, Class A life sciences building.
CaliforniaLeasing ActivityLife SciencesWestern

Novoron Bioscience Leases 7,432 SF Space at GENESIS-San Diego

by Jeff Shaw

SAN DIEGO — Phase 3 Real Estate Partners has signed a lease agreement with life sciences company Novoron Bioscience at GENESIS-San Diego. 

Located in downtown San Diego, GENESIS-San Diego is an eight-story, 200,000-square-foot, Class A life sciences building. Novoron Bioscience’s lease for a 7,432-square-foot space marks GENESIS-San Diego’s third lease agreement signed in the past year within the building’s wet lab facility. 

Novoron Bioscience will utilize the space to further its research on lipoprotein-receptor drug development, aiming to address challenging neurological conditions such as multiple sclerosis, spinal cord injuries and Alzheimer’s disease.

You may also like

Southwest Value Partners, AEG Sign Iconix Fitness to...

Partners Real Estate Negotiates 5,000 SF Industrial Lease...

Clayton Dubilier & Rice Signs 144,000 SF Office...

Partners Real Estate Arranges 15,600 SF Industrial Lease...

AlarMax Distributors Signs 11,430 SF Industrial Lease in...

King Street Completes $170M Life Sciences Project in...

New York Blood Center Enterprises to Open 187,000...

Carmel Partners Opens 910-Unit VOX at Cumulus Apartments...

Whitestone Acquires Arcadia Towne Center in Phoenix for...