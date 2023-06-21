Novoron Bioscience Leases 7,432 SF Space at GENESIS-San Diego

SAN DIEGO — Phase 3 Real Estate Partners has signed a lease agreement with life sciences company Novoron Bioscience at GENESIS-San Diego.

Located in downtown San Diego, GENESIS-San Diego is an eight-story, 200,000-square-foot, Class A life sciences building. Novoron Bioscience’s lease for a 7,432-square-foot space marks GENESIS-San Diego’s third lease agreement signed in the past year within the building’s wet lab facility.

Novoron Bioscience will utilize the space to further its research on lipoprotein-receptor drug development, aiming to address challenging neurological conditions such as multiple sclerosis, spinal cord injuries and Alzheimer’s disease.