NPCG Brokers $17M Sale of Multifamily Community in Norwalk, Connecticut

Connecticut, Multifamily, Northeast

NORWALK, CONN. — Northeast Private Client Group (NPCG) has brokered the $17 million sale of Point Rock Apartments, a 54-unit luxury multifamily property in Norwalk, an eastern suburb of Stamford. Located at 34 Oakwood Ave., the property offers one- and two-bedroom floor plans and amenities including a fitness center and resident clubhouse. The four-story building was constructed in 2015. Brad Balletto, Rich Edwards and Jeff Wright represented the seller, a Connecticut-based developer, in the transaction. The team also procured the buyer, a New York-based investor. Both parties requested anonymity.