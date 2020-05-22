REBusinessOnline

NPCG Brokers $17M Sale of Multifamily Community in Norwalk, Connecticut

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Connecticut, Multifamily, Northeast

NORWALK, CONN. — Northeast Private Client Group (NPCG) has brokered the $17 million sale of Point Rock Apartments, a 54-unit luxury multifamily property in Norwalk, an eastern suburb of Stamford. Located at 34 Oakwood Ave., the property offers one- and two-bedroom floor plans and amenities including a fitness center and resident clubhouse. The four-story building was constructed in 2015. Brad Balletto, Rich Edwards and Jeff Wright represented the seller, a Connecticut-based developer, in the transaction. The team also procured the buyer, a New York-based investor. Both parties requested anonymity.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Updated daily:
How Will COVID-19 Impact the Commercial Real Estate Industry? Click here.
COVID-19 Webinars: Learn more about the CRE industry's response to the coronavirus. Sign up.
Watch On Demand:
Webinar: California Retail Reboot — How Will California’s Retail and Restaurant Sector Recover Post-Coronavirus?
Webinar: Seniors Housing Marketing and Sales During the Pandemic and Beyond
Webinar: COVID-19 Impact on Seniors Housing Market Valuation
Webinar: Atlanta Retail Reboot
Webinar: Texas Retail Reboot
Conferences
There are no upcoming events at this time.

Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  