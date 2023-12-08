Friday, December 8, 2023
Situated on 20 acres in Phoenix, Park 91 will feature a 102,000-square-foot building and a 176,000-square-foot building.
NR Martens Starts Construction of 278,000 SF Industrial Complex in Phoenix

by Amy Works

PHOENIX — NR Martens Development Co. (MDC) has broken ground on Park 91, a 20-acre, Class A industrial development at the southwest corner of 91st Avenue and Buckeye Road in Phoenix.

The 278,000-square-foot complex is the second phase of Logic Park, a 739,000-square-foot industrial park situated on 44 acres.

Park 91 will include a 102,000-square-foot building and a 176,000-square-foot building, with the ability to serve tenants ranging in size from 20,000 square feet to 175,000 square feet. Completion is slated for late 2024.

Ware Malcomb is serving as architect, Wespac as general contractor and Kimley-Horn as project engineer. Gary Anderson of Cushman & Wakefield is handling leasing for the project. Trez Capital, a private lender, provided construction financing for Park 91.

