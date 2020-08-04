NREA Opens 236-Room Canopy by Hilton Hotel in Philadelphia’s Center City Area

Posted on by in Development, Hospitality, Northeast, Pennsylvania

The new Canopy by Hilton hotel in Philadelphia's Center City neighborhood is an adaptive reuse of a historic building originally constructed in 1896.

PHILADELPHIA — National Real Estate Advisors LLC (NREA) has opened a 236-room hotel under the Canopy by Hilton luxury brand in Philadelphia’s Center City neighborhood. BLT Architects designed the project, which is an adaptive reuse of Philadelphia’s historic Stephen Girard Building, which was built in 1896 as the headquarters of the Directors of City Trusts. Amenities include a 24-hour fitness center, 3,600 square feet of indoor and outdoor meeting space and complimentary bike service for exploring the city. Restaurant seating is currently limited due to COVID-19. Davidson Hotels & Resorts is the operator of the hotel.