REBusinessOnline

NREA Opens 236-Room Canopy by Hilton Hotel in Philadelphia’s Center City Area

Posted on by in Development, Hospitality, Northeast, Pennsylvania

Canopy-by-Hilton-Center-City

The new Canopy by Hilton hotel in Philadelphia's Center City neighborhood is an adaptive reuse of a historic building originally constructed in 1896.

PHILADELPHIA — National Real Estate Advisors LLC (NREA) has opened a 236-room hotel under the Canopy by Hilton luxury brand in Philadelphia’s Center City neighborhood. BLT Architects designed the project, which is an adaptive reuse of Philadelphia’s historic Stephen Girard Building, which was built in 1896 as the headquarters of the Directors of City Trusts. Amenities include a 24-hour fitness center, 3,600 square feet of indoor and outdoor meeting space and complimentary bike service for exploring the city. Restaurant seating is currently limited due to COVID-19. Davidson Hotels & Resorts is the operator of the hotel.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Oct
6
NMHC / InterFace Student Housing 2020


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  