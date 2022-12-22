NREA, Taconic Top Out 33-Story Apartment Building in Midtown Manhattan

NEW YORK CITY — A partnership between National Real Estate Advisors and Taconic Partners has topped out a 33-story apartment building in Midtown Manhattan. The building at 312 W. 43rd St. is located at the confluence of the Times Square and Hell’s Kitchen neighborhoods and will house 330 apartments and 42,000 square feet of retail space. In addition, the property will offer 28,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor amenities. Handel Architects designed the building, and Triton Construction is serving as the general contractor. Full completion is slated for fall 2024.