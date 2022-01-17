NRF Supports Supreme Court Decision to Halt Vaccine Mandates for Non-Healthcare Related Businesses

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The National Retail Federation released a statement on Thursday, Jan. 13 saying the organization agreed with the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision about vaccine mandates. The Supreme Court on Thursday blocked the Biden administration from passing a bill that would require employees at large private companies to either get the vaccine or get tested regularly for COVID-19, as well as wear masks in the workplace. The Biden administration’s vaccine mandate would require vaccinations for those who worked at a company with 100 or more employees.

In a separate ruling, the court allowed a vaccine-mandate for healthcare workers in a ruling of 5-4. NRF joined more than 26 other trade associations last week to present oral arguments before the court on the legality of the mandate.

“While NRF has maintained a strong and consistent position related to the importance of vaccines in helping to overcome this pandemic, the Supreme Court’s decision to stay OSHA’s onerous and unprecedented [Emergency Temporary Standard] ETS is a significant victory for employers,” says David French, NRF’s senior vice president of government relations.

Many were worried that with vaccine requirements, some employees may rather quit than get the vaccine, ultimately causing higher unemployment numbers. After the Supreme Court’s ruling, General Electric suspended its vaccine mandates and testing rules for its employees, according to CNBC. On the flip side, the restaurant chain called Founding Fathers still requires all its employees to be fully vaccinated, even after the mandate was shut down, according to CBS News.

“NRF urges the Biden administration to discard this unlawful mandate and instead work with employers, employees and public health experts on practical ways to increase vaccination rates and mitigate the spread of the virus in 2022,” says French.