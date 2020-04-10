REBusinessOnline

NRF ‘Welcomes’ Federal Reserve’s Efforts to Help Businesses with Liquidity Issues During Coronavirus Pandemic

Posted on by in District of Columbia, Retail, Southeast

WASHINGTON, D.C. — National Retail Federation (NRF) CEO and president Matthew Shay issued a statement saying the organization is pleased with the measures the Federal Reserve Bank and Treasury Department have taken to help businesses that are short on liquidity due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

On Thursday, the Federal Reserve, along with Secretary of Treasury Steve Mnuchin, said it will finance up to $2.3 trillion to aid small- and mid-size businesses that are struggling due to the pandemic. The Fed said $600 billion will go toward buying the loans of the businesses and $500 billion will buy state municipal bonds.

“As part of the next round of liquidity support for U.S. businesses, (Thursday’s) release by the Federal Reserve Bank of new term sheets is a welcome development,” said Shay. “By strengthening the efficiency of the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) and clarifying terms to speed relief to small- and mid-market businesses through the Mainstreet Lending Program, the government is making great progress toward quick action with both clarity and guidance.”

While Shay commends the government for its timely response to the pandemic, he says there is still work to be done to continue helping retailers, mainly when it comes to tariffs.

“We continue to press our case with the White House asking for deferred payment of duties on imported goods until the economy is on a stronger footing,” said Shay. “From expanding eligibility to small businesses with multiple locations to increasing funding for Economic Injury Disaster Loans by $50 billion, we know that more can be done to provide certainty for the retail industry and the 52 million American jobs that depend on its health.”

Washington, D.C.-based NRF has advocated for retailers and policies for more than 100 years.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Updated daily:
How Will COVID-19 Impact the Commercial Real Estate Industry? Click here.
COVID-19 Webinars: Learn more about the CRE industry's response to the coronavirus. Sign up.
Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Conferences
Apr
14
Webinar: COVID-19 Impact on Healthcare and Medical Office Real Estate
Apr
14
Webinar: How Seniors Housing Operators Recruit and Retain Caregivers During COVID-19
May
12
InterFace Active Adult 2020
May
27
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate Carolinas 2020
May
27
InterFace Carolinas 2020
Jun
16
InterFace Seattle Multifamily 2020
Jun
16
InterFace Seattle Retail 2020
Jun
18
InterFace San Diego Mixed-Use 2020
Jun
18
InterFace San Diego Retail Real Estate 2020
Jun
25
InterFace Las Vegas Industrial 2020


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business