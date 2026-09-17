Thursday, September 17, 2026
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
NRG-Adventure-Park-Paramus-New-Jersey
NRG Adventure Park expects to open its new venue in Paramus, New Jersey, some time next year.
Leasing ActivityNew JerseyNortheastRetail

NRG Adventure Park to Open 59,000 SF Entertainment Venue in Paramus, New Jersey

by Taylor Williams

PARAMUS, N.J. — NRG Adventure Park will open a 59,000-square-foot entertainment venue in the Northern New Jersey community of Paramus. The space is located above a 100,000-square-foot grocery store at Paramus Park South shopping center and will house a ropes course, trampolines, a climbing wall and virtual-reality games. Jamie Sackheim of TSCG represented the landlord, a joint venture led by Heidenberg Properties Group, in the lease negotiations. Jerry Welkis and Stephan Miller of Welco Realty represented NRG.

You may also like

Lee & Associates Negotiates 176,182 SF Industrial Lease...

Jiffy Lube Signs 28,000 SF Office Headquarters Lease...

Bally’s Receives $560M in Financing for Casino, Resort...

Nokia to Undertake $30M Expansion of Lehigh Valley...

AdvanCell Signs 128,000 SF Life Sciences Lease in...

JLL Arranges $86.7M Sale of 323,113 SF Shopping...

Walmart to Anchor 40-Acre Retail Development in St....

Northmarq Secures $29.3M Refinancing for Dining, Entertainment Center...

Boulder Group Arranges $4.5M Sale of Retail Property...