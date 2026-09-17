NRG Adventure Park to Open 59,000 SF Entertainment Venue in Paramus, New Jersey

PARAMUS, N.J. — NRG Adventure Park will open a 59,000-square-foot entertainment venue in the Northern New Jersey community of Paramus. The space is located above a 100,000-square-foot grocery store at Paramus Park South shopping center and will house a ropes course, trampolines, a climbing wall and virtual-reality games. Jamie Sackheim of TSCG represented the landlord, a joint venture led by Heidenberg Properties Group, in the lease negotiations. Jerry Welkis and Stephan Miller of Welco Realty represented NRG.