NRG Energy Signs 24,555 SF Office Lease Renewal at Parkway Center in Plano

PLANO, TEXAS — NRG Energy, a nuclear electric power generation firm based in Houston and Princeton, New Jersey, has signed a 24,555-square-foot office lease renewal at Parkway Center III in the northern Dallas suburb of Plano. The 153,314-square-foot, Class A building offers a deli, conference centers and two structured garages. Kim Lyon and Scott Hobbs of Cushman & Wakefield represented NRG Energy in the lease negotiations. Matt Weiser of Stream Realty Partners represented the landlord.