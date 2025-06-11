NRG Trampoline Park Signs 50,000 SF Retail Lease in Troy, Michigan

TROY, MICH. — NRG Trampoline Park has signed a retail lease to open a 50,000-square-foot location at the northeast corner of 14 Mile and John R roads in Troy. NRG will take the space formerly occupied by Dick’s Sporting Goods adjacent to Oakland Plaza. Michael Murphy, Zach Burk and Tjader Gerdom of Gerdom Realty & Investment, along with Sean Kipp of Ranger Retail Partners, represented NRG in the lease. NRG operates locations across the country, but this lease marks the entertainment concept’s first location in Michigan.