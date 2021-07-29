REBusinessOnline

NRIA to Break Ground on 312-Unit Multifamily Project Near Manhattan

Posted on by in Development, Multifamily, New Jersey, Northeast

The-Grand-The-Metro-Secaucus

Construction of The Grand and The Metro, two 14-story multifamily buildings in West New York, is expected to be complete by summer 2023.

WEST NEW YORK, N.J. — On Aug. 2, locally based developer National Realty Investment Advisors (NRIA) will break ground on The Grand, the first of two 156-unit multifamily buildings that will be constructed at 508 51st St. in West New York, located across the Hudson River from Manhattan. NRIA will break ground on a later date on The Grand’s sister tower, The Metro, which will be located on 52nd Street. The Grand and The Metro will both rise 14 stories and feature fitness centers and rooftop entertainment areas. Residents will also have access to a business center and a grab-and-go convenience mart. Construction of both buildings is scheduled to be complete by summer 2023. The development will also include a 495-space parking garage in which 60 percent of the spaces will be available for public use.

